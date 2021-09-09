HC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

HC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,019. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,256,258. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

