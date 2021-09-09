Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,827. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,399.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,342 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

