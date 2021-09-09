Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after acquiring an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.20. 12,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

