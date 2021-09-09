BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Down 3.4%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.48. 87,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,937,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

