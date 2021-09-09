Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.50

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.50 and last traded at $167.50, with a volume of 3889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

