Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $24.01

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $24.99. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.