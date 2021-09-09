Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 1,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 267,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

