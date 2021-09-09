Hedget Price Hits $4.62 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00009818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $258,441.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044817 BTC.

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

