Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $267,722.02 and $2,996.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044817 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

