$0.84 EPS Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 306.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.79. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $114.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

