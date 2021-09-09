$56.20 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $56.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $75.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.