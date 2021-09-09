HC Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $187.24. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,914. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

