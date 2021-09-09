HC Advisors LLC Buys 4,220 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 7.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

FDL stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,960. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

