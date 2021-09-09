Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,180.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,737. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.16. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

