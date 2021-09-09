Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,448. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $197.58 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The company has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day moving average of $262.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

