3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in 3M by 24.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 6.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 31.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.80. 51,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.81 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

