BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $663.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,286. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.95 and a 200-day moving average of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $316.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.77.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.