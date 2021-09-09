Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

AFMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 31,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

