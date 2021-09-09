National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 6,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $60.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.