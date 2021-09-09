ICHI (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $15.13 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. ICHI has a total market cap of $15.13 million and $4.98 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00009207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00135240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00192208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.56 or 0.07405270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.73 or 1.00296596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00813616 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,482,517 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

