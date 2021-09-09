Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $83.95 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 332,119 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $83,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 14,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,112. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

