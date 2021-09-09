The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 704,322 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 5.11% of The Bancorp worth $67,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after acquiring an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 3,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

