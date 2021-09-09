Megacoin Trading Up 52.5% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 52.5% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $449,038.85 and approximately $40.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00394262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,645,912 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

