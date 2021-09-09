Critical Contrast: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) versus Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Eversource Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.90 billion 3.46 $1.21 billion $3.64 24.65

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.06, meaning that its share price is 506% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 3 4 2 0 1.89

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $88.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy 13.11% 9.27% 2.86%

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

