Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $7.11 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $306.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average of $301.90. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

