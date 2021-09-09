$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $103.68 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

