$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Sep 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.71. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 32.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

