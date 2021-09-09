Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. "

7/23/2021 – Plus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Plus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PSTV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

