Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $131.07 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research worth $131,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $12.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $595.56. 64,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.85 and its 200 day moving average is $609.53. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.71.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

