Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $163,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $400.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $399.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.