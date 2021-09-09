Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 23,217 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.71% of The AZEK worth $46,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. 6,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,567. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,205 shares of company stock worth $5,027,594. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.