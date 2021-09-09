Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,098 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $50,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $142.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,534. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

