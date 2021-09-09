Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $61,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

BFAM traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.86. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $2,307,494. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

