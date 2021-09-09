Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $54.77 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,711 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.08% of CyberArk Software worth $54,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $166.89. 5,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,701. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

