Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.23. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,701. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

