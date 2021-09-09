HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Up to $63.18

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.18, but opened at $65.50. HealthEquity shares last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 1,361 shares trading hands.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.