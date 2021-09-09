Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $11.97 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. 107,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

