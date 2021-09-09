Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.96.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

