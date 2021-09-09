Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Markel were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MKL traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,257.55. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,238.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,197.79. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

