Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 569,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,454,002. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

