Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 66,598 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Revolve Group comprises about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $94,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

