Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. WEX makes up about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.88% of WEX worth $76,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $43,746,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $200.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

