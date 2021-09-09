Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,140 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $71,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 16,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,315. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

