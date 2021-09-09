Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $115.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.13 million to $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $538.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $554.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $542.98 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.13. 8,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,358. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 290,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 109,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

