Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) PT at $56.82

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,184. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

