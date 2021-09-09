The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $95.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. 5,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 89,060 shares.The stock last traded at $82.10 and had previously closed at $81.90.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,946,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

