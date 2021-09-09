Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on shares of Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.66.

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$35.99 on Thursday. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Victrex has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

