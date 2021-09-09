CREDIT Market Cap Reaches $242,387.63 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 327.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $242,387.63 and $73,470.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

