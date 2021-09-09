Chia Network Trading Up 0.7% This Week (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $222.77 or 0.00472163 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $352.47 million and $46.76 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00134860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00191346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.52 or 0.07415210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.13 or 1.00173511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00813176 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.