Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Takes Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 528,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 99,044 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIGR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.34. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

